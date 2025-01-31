ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas-Baylor.

The Kansas Jayhawks are a fascinating team. They are good enough to have beaten Duke. They are good enough that they had a very strong Houston team on the ropes one week ago. This team's ceiling is high. When everything is rolling and coming together, the Jayhawks are a tough out under Bill Self, one of the best college basketball coaches of all time.

Yet, for all the times when Kansas looks really strong, the Jayhawks can then look very vulnerable as well. This team has lost five games so far this season. It played an absolutely atrocious first half in a loss to West Virginia at the turn of the new year. Kansas often finds itself having to scramble from behind after a slow start. Even on the nights when the Jayhawks do successfully rally — as seen in a home win over Arizona State several weeks ago — the slow starts make people wonder why this team isn't more consistent.

Let's go back to the Houston game. Kansas led by six points in the final 20 seconds of overtime and somehow allowed that game to slip away. A five-second violation on an inbound pass, when having timeouts, is simply an inexcusable mistake. It should never happen. The Jayhawks can be brilliant and imposing one moment and then very clumsy and disjointed the next. Veering between these extremes with not very much in between them, Kansas is the classic example of a team which can either make the Final Four or lose in the first round, and neither outcome would be all that surprising to college basketball experts. It is funny how some teams can inspire such amazement and, more than that, uncertainty. This is the wild card for a lot of college basketball pundits as February arrives and March Madness comes ever closer.

Here are the Kansas-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Baylor Odds

Kansas: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -104

Baylor: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs Baylor

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jayhawks are better than Baylor. They have a higher ceiling. Baylor has lost seven games this season. The Bears have lost three of their last five games, and their only wins in that stretch are against two teams, Utah and Kansas State, which will not make the NCAA Tournament this season (barring a hugely unlikely conference tournament championship run). Baylor does not play good defense. The Bears give up mid-70s point totals or higher. BU used to be a defensive force under coach Scott Drew, but this season's team just hasn't performed up to that same standard.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is such an up-and-down team. The Jayhawks are dazzling and annoying. Their great sequences make it all the more exasperating when they play horribly. Kansas is just not disciplined enough to be great on a consistent basis. We see lapses from this team all the time, notably at the end of the Houston game one week ago. With a team this erratic, Baylor — playing at home — can get itself right in this matchup.

Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick

We have absolutely no idea which team rises or falls in this game. It's a game you should not bet on.

Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Kansas moneyline