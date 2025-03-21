Baylor basketball will be advancing in the NCAA tournament after getting a 75-72 win against Mississippi State. It was a rough day for the Bulldogs as they gave up 15 offensive rebounds and the Bears scored 22 second-chance points. It was evident that they wanted to show Mississippi State that they were the more physical team, and it helped them get the big win to head to the next round.

After the game, head coach Scott Drew spoke about the transfer portal opening up next week, according to Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

“I wish there was a way you could open up after the tournament so everybody could just focus on their teams and not have that distraction… you delegate stuff, but I'll be honest, it's not easy,” Fischer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Drew makes a good point, and teams should just be able to focus on the tournament instead of what's going on in the transfer portal.

Baylor will be advancing to the next round after taking down an SEC team.

They had a 59-49 lead with 8:39 left in the game, but with a minute left, the Bulldogs made it a one-point contest. They had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer from Claudell Harris Jr. with four seconds left in the game, but he missed it. The turnovers and rebounding edge ultimately helped the Bears get the win, and they're going to need to keep that momentum rolling for their next matchup.

Rob Wright had a big game for Baylor, as he finished with 21 points to lead Baylor to victory, and he had a hot take after advancing to the next round.

“The Big 12 is definitely the toughest conference,” Wright said via reporter Austin Mitchell.

The Big 12 is having a good showing in the tournament, while the SEC has struggled for the most part, and as of Day 2, they are 5-4.