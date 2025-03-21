Baylor basketball will be advancing in the NCAA tournament after getting a 75-72 win against Mississippi State. It was a rough day for the Bulldogs as they gave up 15 offensive rebounds and the Bears scored 22 second-chance points. Baylor showed that they were the more physical team, and it helped them get the win against an SEC opponent.

Rob Wright had a big game for Baylor, finishing with 21 points to lead Baylor to victory, and he had a hot take after advancing to the next round.

“The Big 12 is definitely the toughest conference,” Wright said via reporter Austin Mitchell.

There have been a lot of eyebrows raised over the past two days with the losses that the SEC has suffered so far in the tournament. There were 14 teams from the SEC to advance to the tournament this season, and they are now 4-4 in March Madness.

They were able to get wins against Alabama State, Wooford, Kansas, and Yale but lost to teams such as Gonzaga, Xavier, and Drake. Alabama barely won their matchup against Robert Morris in their opener, and it took until late in the game for them to truly pull away. There will definitely be more opportunities for the SEC to possibly lose on Day 2, and Baylor may have given other teams the confidence to go out and handle business.

Baylor had a 59-49 lead with 8:39 left in the game, but with a minute left, Mississippi State made it a one-point game. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer from Claudell Harris Jr., but he missed it with four seconds left in the game. It was indeed the turnovers and rebounding edge that helped Baylor get the win, and they're going to need to keep that momentum rolling for their next opponent.

Right now, they're making the Big 12 look good in the tournament, and the hope is that the strong play continues. On the other hand, the SEC is looking to pick it up with their play, since they're supposed to be the best conference in college basketball.