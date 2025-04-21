Baylor basketball star VJ Edgecombe made an unsurprising decision on his future in Waco. The freshman sensation had a stellar season and is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Bears are set to lose everyone from this past year, the former five-star recruit still hadn't officially made his draft decision. Head coach Scott Drew's team is coming off another season where his program won an NCAA Tournament game. The Bears' postseason run eventually came to an end against Duke.

Edgecombe is set to join a laundry list of players departing from Waco. According to CBS Sports College basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the 19-year-old has declared for the draft.

While this announcement was expected, Scott Drew has his work cut out for him this offseason. As of two days ago, a report emerged stating that Baylor basketball currently has no active players on its roster. Drew will have to use every bit of his future Hall of Fame credentials to rebuild this roster.

As a program, the Bears have been in healthy shape over the past few years. Baylor basketball has made it to at least the second round for six straight NCAA Tournaments. However, only once has Scott Drew and company made it past the second round during this period. Of course, that one time was one of the most dominant seasons in college basketball history. The Bears only dropped two games during the 2020-2021 season en route to their first national title in school history.

Since that historic year, Scott Drew has had several talented teams fall short of the second weekend. There's still another gear that this program is searching for in a very different Big 12 conference. Houston has dominated this league for the past two seasons, while Kansas has had back-to-back disappointing seasons. The Cougars are not going anywhere and already look primed to be a national title contender again.

It will be up to the rest of the conference to meet Houston's standard. Baylor has shown the potential to live up to that measuring stick in the past. But right now, Scott Drew is in the middle of one of the most difficult offseasons of his career. Nevertheless, the 22-year head coach in Waco has rebuilt Baylor basketball before, and he surely will again. There are still plenty of reasons for optimism with the Bears, despite the recent string of difficult news.