The Boise State basketball team picked up a nice transfer portal commitment on Wednesday as former UCLA guard Dylan Andrews committed to play for the Broncos. Andrews has spent all three years of his career with the Bruins, and he has started in all but three games in the last two seasons. He has had a big impact on this UCLA team, and he should be a key player for Boise State next season.

“UCLA guard Dylan Andrews has signed with Boise State, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “The former four-star recruit averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists this season.”

Dylan Andrews started his college career back in 2022. He got a solid amount of playing time for a freshman as he appeared in 36 games and averaged just under 11 minutes per game. He finished the season averaging 3.3 points per game, 0.9 assists per game and 1.1 rebounds per game.

The best season of Andrews' career came last year as he ended up starting in all 32 games for UCLA, and he finished the year avergaging just under 13 PPG. He also averaged 3.4 APG and 1.6 RPG.

Andrews took a step back this season as he ended up averaging 6.9 PPG, 3.4 APG and 1.6 RPG. He started in 29 out of 32 games that he played in this year.

UCLA saw its season end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament a couple of weeks ago. The Bruins won their first game of the tournament as they took down 10-seed Utah State to set up a date with two-seed Tennessee. The Bruins weren't able to get it done against the Volunteers as they fell 68-57.

After the season ended, Andrews decided that it was in his best interest to enter the transfer portal. Now, he is committed to play for the Boise State basketball team.

The Boise State basketball season is still going on as they are participating in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament that got underway in Las Vegas this week. The Broncos started their run on Monday with with a win against George Washington, and then they advanced to the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday with a victory over Butler.

After narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos were heartbroken, but they are still competing for a trophy in the College Basketball Crown tournament. With the help of Dylan Andrews, Boise State should be able to once again compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament next season.