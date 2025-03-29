UCLA basketball scored one major college basketball transfer portal addition following its March Madness exit. But the Bruins won't see Donovan Dent and Sebastian Mack team together.

The guard Mack has entered the transfer portal, with Pete Nakos of On3 revealing Mack's decision on Saturday evening. Mack is entering the portal after helping lead UCLA to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And the Bruins clinched a March Madness spot in their first season as a Big Ten Conference member. UCLA also proved they were tournament ready by pummeling Utah State in the opening round.

Head coach Mick Cronin, though, is losing one of his past top freshman additions to Westwood. Mack once averaged 12.1 points per game in his NCAA debut.

He also started 30 games total as a first-year player. However, Mack leaves Westwood as the highly-touted Dent comes in.

Key UCLA guard saw dip in production

The Chicago native saw his production decline on the scoring end.

Mack settled for only 9.6 points per game. Although he delivered 22 points during UCLA's non-conference loss to North Carolina in the West Coast Hoops Showdown. But he also started just once compared to the high number of action he got as a freshman. His minutes declined too — as Mack earned 20.9 minutes per game compared to the 26.8 he earned last season.

Cronin secured a major recruiting coup for his 2023 class in landing Mack. He arrived to Westwood as On3's No. 2 ranked prospect from Nevada. Mack starred for Coronado High in Sin City. He was also the nation's 10th-ranked shooting guard for his graduating class.

He's not the only Bruin dipping into the portal. UCLA has lost fellow guard Dylan Andrews plus the forward duo of William Kyle and Devin Williams. Kyle relocated to Syracuse during the week of March 24. The other three likely will garner attention due to their tournament experience.

Meanwhile, Dent rose as a massive addition for Cronin and the Bruins. He's fresh off leading New Mexico to the second round of the tourney and ranked as 247Sports' top-ranked portal player.