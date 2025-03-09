Hello friends, and welcome to a fresh update of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! We're officially only one week out from Selection Sunday, and we've got plenty to cover here today — in addition to four more conference tournament Finals — so I say let's breeze through this introduction and get to the latest Bracketology projections!

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Auburn Tigers (South Region), Duke Blue Devils (East Region), Houston Cougars (Midwest Region), Florida Gators (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: ACC (3), Big East (5), Big Ten (10), Big 12 (8), Mountain West (3), SEC (13), WCC (3)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Next Four Byes: Creighton, Utah State, West Virginia, Vanderbilt

Last Four Byes: Georgia, Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana

Last Four In: Oklahoma, San Diego State, Xavier, Ohio State

First Four Out: North Carolina, Boise State, Texas, Nebraska

Next Four Out: Colorado State, Villanova, Wake Forest, Dayton

Saturday's Most Important Results

-Not one but two NCAA Tournament tickets were punched on Saturday. SIUE defeated SE Missouri State to claim the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship, and then Omaha claimed the Summit League's automatic bid into the Big Dance as well, due to St. Thomas (who is not yet NCAA Tournament eligible) advancing to the conference tournament final. This ensures that even if St. Thomas were to win on Sunday night, the regular-season champion (Omaha) receives the automatic bid. The Mavericks are dancing for the first time in program history.

-Arkansas and Georgia both secured massive resume-strengthening wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, respectively, in the Noon ET window. Coupled with Kentucky's road win over Missouri, yours truly secured a nice little payday on a three-team moneyline parlay. Maybe that's not important to you, but with a bachelor party coming up next weekend and at least one trip to the casino a virtual certainty, it's important to me.

-The top two seeds in the Missouri Valley Conference — Drake and Bradley — narrowly escaped in the semifinals to set up what is arguably the best game of the day in the Arch Madness Final. Keep an eye on the two lead guards in this one… Drake's Bennett Stirtz and Bradley's Duke Deen. In two weeks time, one of these two will be in prime position to potentially emerge as a March Madness folk hero.

–Zuby Ejiofor knocked down his second buzzer-beating floater of the season to give St. John's an 86-84 win at Marquette. The Johnnies are now six wins shy of setting the program record for wins in a season (32).

-Not to be outdone, Alabama's Mark Sears put the finishing touches on Auburn with a game-winning overtime buzzer-beater to cap off what may have been the Game of the Season. Despite the loss, Auburn remains the No. 1 overall seed thanks to an incredible 16-4 record in Quad 1 games, but the Duke Blue Devils (who earned a win on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels) are hot on their trail.

-The Indiana Hoosiers came through in what will likely be Mike Woodson's final home game, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in what was arguably a must-win game for this pair of NCAA Tournament hopefuls in the Big Ten.

-In an equally important game in the SEC, the Oklahoma Sooners got a huge win against the Texas Longhorns in the hoops version of the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma's at-large chances improve greatly with the victory, while the Longhorns' tournament hopes are in critical condition.

Sunday's Most Intriguing Games

Michigan at Michigan State (CBS, Noon ET)

Big South Championship – High Point vs. Winthrop (ESPN2, Noon ET)

Patriot League Semifinal – Bucknell vs. Navy (CBS Sports, Noon ET)

Patriot League Semifinal – American vs. Colgate (CBS Sports, 2 PM ET)

Atlantic Sun Championship – Lipscomb vs. North Alabama (ESPN2, 2 PM ET)

Missouri Valley Championship – Drake vs. Bradley (CBS, 2:15 PM ET)

SoCon Semifinal – Chattanooga vs. Furman (ESPN2, 4 PM ET)

Sun Belt Semifinal – South Alabama vs. Arkansas State (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

SoCon Semifinal – Wofford vs. VMI (ESPN2, 6:30 PM ET)

Sun Belt Semifinal – James Madison vs. Troy (ESPN+, 8:30 PM ET)

Summit League Championship – Omaha vs. St. Thomas (CBS Sports, 9 PM ET)