Hello friends, and welcome to the final February edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! We're only 17 days out from Selection Sunday, and the number of teams on the bubble will only dwindle between now and 6 PM ET on Sunday March 16th, when the 37 at-large bids, along with the 31 automatic bids, are announced, thus creating the most beautiful sight of Spring… the NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Today, along with an updated set of Bracketology Projections, I've put together a comprehensive list of teams on Bubble Watch. These are teams that are appear to be safely in the tournament field — though a rough 17 days could change that — teams are barely clinging to a tournament bid at the moment, and the teams that are on the outside looking in, but still have hope of snagging an at-large bid if things break right over the next two and a half weeks.

Each week from here on out, I'll be devoting more time in each subsequent Bracketology update to our Bubble Watch, but for now, get familiar with the particulars and enjoy another edition of Bracketology.

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Auburn Tigers (South Region), Duke Blue Devils (East Region), Alabama Crimson Tide (Midwest Region), Florida Gators (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: ACC (3), Big East (4), Big Ten (10), Big 12 (8), Mountain West (3), SEC (14), WCC (2)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Should Be In

UConn Huskies – 19-9 overall, 9-8 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 35 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Providence, vs. Marquette, vs. Seton Hall

Utah State Aggies – 23-5 overall, 10-5 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 34 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Colorado State, vs. Air Force

Vanderbilt Commodores – 19-9 overall, 9-9 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 41 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Missouri, vs. Arkansas, at Georgia

Texas Longhorns – 16-12 overall, 7-12 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 39 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Georgia, at Mississippi State, vs. Oklahoma

Last Four Byes

Baylor Bears – 15-12 overall, 6-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 31 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Oklahoma State, at TCU, vs. Houston

Nebraska Cornhuskers – 17-11 overall, 9-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 54 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Minnesota, at Ohio State, vs. Iowa

Arkansas Razorbacks – 17-11 overall, 6-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 40 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State

San Diego State Aztecs – 18-7 overall, 8-6 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 49 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Wyoming, at UNLV, vs. Nevada

Last Four In

Oklahoma Sooners – 17-11 overall, 8-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 50 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Ole Miss, vs. Missouri, at Texas

West Virginia Mountaineers – 17-11 overall, 8-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 47 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at BYU, at Utah, vs. UCF

Ohio State Buckeyes – 16-13 overall, 9-13 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 33 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Nebraska, at Indiana

Georgia Bulldogs – 17-11 overall, 6-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 36 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Texas, at South Carolina, vs. Vanderbilt

First Four Out

Boise State Broncos – 19-8 overall, 7-6 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 43 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Fresno State, at Air Force, vs. Colorado State

Indiana Hoosiers – 17-11 overall, 8-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 56 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Washington, at Oregon, vs. Ohio State

North Carolina Tar Heels – 18-11 overall, 7-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 45 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Miami FL, at Virginia Tech, vs. Duke

Villanova Wildcats – 17-12 overall, 6-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 51 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Butler, at Georgetown

Next Four Out

Xavier Musketeers – 18-10 overall, 6-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 52 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Creighton, at Butler, vs. Providence

Wake Forest Demon Deacons – 19-9 overall, 7-7 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 71 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Notre Dame, at Duke, vs. Georgia Tech

SMU Mustangs – 21-7 overall, 6-7 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 42 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Stanford, vs. Syracuse, at Florida State

Cincinnati Bearcats – 17-11 overall, 9-11 Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 46 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Houston, vs. Kansas State, at Oklahoma State

Another Four Out

George Mason Patriots – 21-6 overall, 4-4 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 65 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Duquesne, vs. La Salle, at Richmond

Dayton Flyers – 18-9 overall, 5-8 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 72 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Richmond, vs. Saint Louis, at VCU

UC Irvine Anteaters – 22-5 overall, 4-2 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 64 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: at Cal State Fullerton, vs. Long Beach State, at UC Davis

Northwestern Wildcats – 15-13 overall, 6-13 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 55 NET Ranking

-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Iowa, vs. UCLA, at Maryland

Five Most Intriguing Games of the Weekend

Friday February 28th (FOX, 8 PM ET) – UCLA at Purdue

Saturday March 1st (ABC, 1 PM ET) – Auburn at Kentucky

Saturday March 1st (ESPN, 4 PM ET) – Alabama at Tennessee

Saturday March 1st (SEC Network, 8:30 PM ET) – Texas A&M at Florida

Sunday March 2nd (CBS, 1:30 PM ET) – Wisconsin at Michigan State