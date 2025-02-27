Hello friends, and welcome to the final February edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! We're only 17 days out from Selection Sunday, and the number of teams on the bubble will only dwindle between now and 6 PM ET on Sunday March 16th, when the 37 at-large bids, along with the 31 automatic bids, are announced, thus creating the most beautiful sight of Spring… the NCAA Tournament Bracket.
Today, along with an updated set of Bracketology Projections, I've put together a comprehensive list of teams on Bubble Watch. These are teams that are appear to be safely in the tournament field — though a rough 17 days could change that — teams are barely clinging to a tournament bid at the moment, and the teams that are on the outside looking in, but still have hope of snagging an at-large bid if things break right over the next two and a half weeks.
Each week from here on out, I'll be devoting more time in each subsequent Bracketology update to our Bubble Watch, but for now, get familiar with the particulars and enjoy another edition of Bracketology.
Bracketology Bracket
Bracketology Breakdown
Top Seeds: Auburn Tigers (South Region), Duke Blue Devils (East Region), Alabama Crimson Tide (Midwest Region), Florida Gators (West Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: ACC (3), Big East (4), Big Ten (10), Big 12 (8), Mountain West (3), SEC (14), WCC (2)
Bracketology Bubble Watch
Should Be In
UConn Huskies – 19-9 overall, 9-8 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 35 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Providence, vs. Marquette, vs. Seton Hall
Utah State Aggies – 23-5 overall, 10-5 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 34 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Colorado State, vs. Air Force
Vanderbilt Commodores – 19-9 overall, 9-9 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 41 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Missouri, vs. Arkansas, at Georgia
Texas Longhorns – 16-12 overall, 7-12 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 39 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Georgia, at Mississippi State, vs. Oklahoma
Last Four Byes
Baylor Bears – 15-12 overall, 6-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 31 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Oklahoma State, at TCU, vs. Houston
Nebraska Cornhuskers – 17-11 overall, 9-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 54 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Minnesota, at Ohio State, vs. Iowa
Arkansas Razorbacks – 17-11 overall, 6-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 40 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, vs. Mississippi State
San Diego State Aztecs – 18-7 overall, 8-6 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 49 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Wyoming, at UNLV, vs. Nevada
Last Four In
Oklahoma Sooners – 17-11 overall, 8-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 50 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Ole Miss, vs. Missouri, at Texas
West Virginia Mountaineers – 17-11 overall, 8-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 47 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at BYU, at Utah, vs. UCF
Ohio State Buckeyes – 16-13 overall, 9-13 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 33 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Nebraska, at Indiana
Georgia Bulldogs – 17-11 overall, 6-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 36 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Texas, at South Carolina, vs. Vanderbilt
First Four Out
Boise State Broncos – 19-8 overall, 7-6 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 43 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Fresno State, at Air Force, vs. Colorado State
Indiana Hoosiers – 17-11 overall, 8-11 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 56 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Washington, at Oregon, vs. Ohio State
North Carolina Tar Heels – 18-11 overall, 7-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 45 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Miami FL, at Virginia Tech, vs. Duke
Villanova Wildcats – 17-12 overall, 6-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 51 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Butler, at Georgetown
Next Four Out
Xavier Musketeers – 18-10 overall, 6-10 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 52 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Creighton, at Butler, vs. Providence
Wake Forest Demon Deacons – 19-9 overall, 7-7 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 71 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Notre Dame, at Duke, vs. Georgia Tech
SMU Mustangs – 21-7 overall, 6-7 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 42 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Stanford, vs. Syracuse, at Florida State
Cincinnati Bearcats – 17-11 overall, 9-11 Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 46 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Houston, vs. Kansas State, at Oklahoma State
Another Four Out
George Mason Patriots – 21-6 overall, 4-4 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 65 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Duquesne, vs. La Salle, at Richmond
Dayton Flyers – 18-9 overall, 5-8 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 72 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Richmond, vs. Saint Louis, at VCU
UC Irvine Anteaters – 22-5 overall, 4-2 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 64 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: at Cal State Fullerton, vs. Long Beach State, at UC Davis
Northwestern Wildcats – 15-13 overall, 6-13 in Quad 1/Quad 2 Games, 55 NET Ranking
-Upcoming Schedule: vs. Iowa, vs. UCLA, at Maryland
Five Most Intriguing Games of the Weekend
Friday February 28th (FOX, 8 PM ET) – UCLA at Purdue
Saturday March 1st (ABC, 1 PM ET) – Auburn at Kentucky
Saturday March 1st (ESPN, 4 PM ET) – Alabama at Tennessee
Saturday March 1st (SEC Network, 8:30 PM ET) – Texas A&M at Florida
Sunday March 2nd (CBS, 1:30 PM ET) – Wisconsin at Michigan State