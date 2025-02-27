Twenty-one years after his final acting credit, Gene Hackman's death shocked the entertainment and sports world. While known as a beloved, versatile actor during the 1900s, Hackman is synonymous among sports fans for his portrayal of Coach Norman Dale in the iconic basketball film “Hoosiers.” With the peak of the movie being filmed at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University, the Bulldogs basketball team paid its respects to the late actor on social media.

The Butler Athletics X, formerly Twitter, account posted a screenshot of Hackman in “Hoosiers” with the caption, “Rest in peace, coach.” They followed it up with an iconic clip from the film depicting the players from the fictitious Hickory High School walking into Hinkle Fieldhouse in awe of the arena.

Hinkle Fieldhouse, then known as Butler Fieldhouse, was only used at the end of the film to shoot the scene of the state championship game. While none of the characters in “Hoosiers” authentically existed, Indiana high school basketball legend Bobby Plump — whose contributions to Milan led to many calling him the “real-life Jimmy Chitwood,” based on the movie character — played for the Butler basketball team from 1954 to 1958.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home, along with their dog on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Autopsy reports showed the trio were deceased for days before their discovery. Hackman was 95 at the time of his death with Arakawa 31 years younger than him at 64.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced that neither showed signs of injuries, but the simultaneous deaths were “suspicious” enough to cause an investigation. With the investigation still ongoing, an official cause of death has yet to be publicized.

Butler basketball's Gene Hackman “Hoosiers” memorial

Hackman never had a direct connection to Butler University or its basketball team but is immortalized in Hinkle Fieldhouse for his contributions to “Hoosiers.” The 1986 film is still widely regarded as one of the best basketball movies of all time.

The entire “Hoosiers” film has a memorial on an interior wall of Hinkle Fieldhouse, with Hackman featured in it. Butler University also has a plaque outside of the building explaining its significance to the movie and the film's overall impact on the sport.

Since the filming of “Hoosiers,” Hinkle Fieldhouse has been through several renovations. However, both the exterior and interior layout remain the same as it appears in the film. The locker rooms, however, have gone through significant upgrades.