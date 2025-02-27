Authorities are investigating the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, after they were found deceased in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, per Variety. A search warrant described the circumstances as “suspicious,” though officials have not identified any signs of foul play at this time.

Investigation Underway Amid Unanswered Questions

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, were discovered in separate rooms of their residence on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon. Their deceased dog was also found in the home, while two other dogs were located alive—one inside and one outside. The bodies were formally identified early Thursday morning.

According to the search warrant, two maintenance workers arrived at the home and found the front door ajar. When they entered, they discovered the couple dead inside. Deputies responding to the scene did not observe any signs of forced entry.

Arakawa’s body was found on the bathroom floor, near a space heater and an open prescription bottle with pills scattered on the counter. Authorities noted visible decomposition, including bloating and mummification in her hands and feet. In the mudroom near the kitchen, Hackman was found deceased under similar conditions, with the responding deputy suspecting he had fallen suddenly.

No Signs of Carbon Monoxide or Gas Leak

Initial examinations ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause. Fire department testing showed no signs of a leak, and the New Mexico Gas Company, which supplies the home, found no issues with the gas lines.

Despite the lack of visible external threats, the sheriff’s office has categorized the case as suspicious, prompting a thorough investigation. However, there is no evidence of foul play at this stage.

Gene Hackman, an Academy Award-winning actor known for films such as The French Connection and Unforgiven, had largely withdrawn from public life in recent years. His daughter, Elizabeth, declined to comment on the tragic loss.

Authorities continue to analyze the circumstances surrounding the deaths, leaving many questions unanswered as the investigation progresses.