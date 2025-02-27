Legendary movie star Gene Hackman (known for starring as coach Norman Dale in Hoosiers and in William Friedkin's The French Connection) and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home along with a dog.

It is being reported that they were found around 1:45 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Santa Fe County Deputies responded to a welfare check request at the home, only to find Hackman, Arakawa, and a dog dead.

However, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila does not suspect foul play, as they told CNN. Hackman was 95 at the time of his death. His wife, Arakawa, was 63.

Gene Hackman's movies

Before he and his wife were found dead in his home, Gene Hackman was one of the most legendary actors ever. His first Oscar win came for his performance in The French Connection. Hackman played Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Foyle in the thriller.

Over two decades later, Hackman would win another Oscar. He won Best Actor for his performance in Clint Eastwood's Western Unforgiven.

He started his career acting on the small screen and in theater productions. Hackman starred in productions of The Premise, Children from Their Games, A. Rainy Day in Newark, and Come to the Palace of Sin in the early '60s.

Additionally, he starred in Any Wednesday, Poor Richard, The Natural Look, and Fragments/The Basement in the decade. He would return to the stage in 1992, starring in Death of the Maiden on Broadway.

On the big screen, he gained notoriety for his performance in Bonnie and Clyde. He earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Four years later, he gained further fame for starring in The French Connection. He would go on to star in Scarecrow, The Conversation, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and French Connection II.

In 1978, Hackman played Lex Luthor in Richard Donner's Superman, acting opposite Christopher Reeve. He would reprise the role two years later in Superman II. After seven years away from the part, he once again returned to the role in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Hackman continued acting into the 2000s. His last role was in the director's cut of Superman II. Hackman was seen as Lex Luthor once again via archive footage.