The Cal basketball team picked up an intriguing transfer portal commitment on Tuesday as Michigan transfer Justin Pippen announced his commitment to the Golden Bears. Pippen spent just one season with the Wolverines, and he didn't even last the whole year. Pippen left the team and entered the college basketball transfer portal before Michigan played in the Sweet 16. He has now landed at Cal. Pippen is the son of 6x NBA champion Scottie Pippen.

“NEWS: Michigan transfer guard Justin Pippen has committed to Cal, he tells @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen is a former 4⭐️ recruit.”

The timing of the transfer portal forced Justin Pippen into a difficult decision while the Michigan basketball season was still going on. The college basketball transfer portal opened up on March 24th, and it will be open for about a month as it closes on April 22nd. The final game of the season took place on April 7th, and the portal opening up before then does create issues for teams like the Wolverines that are still dancing.

Michigan survived the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament with wins against UCSD and Texas A&M, and they advanced to the Sweet 16. Pippen wanted to make sure that he wasn't missing out on opportunities in the transfer portal, so he left the team early. Now, he is with the Cal basketball team.

Pippen got a decent amount of playing time for a true freshman, and he should see the court even more next season with Cal. Pippen ended up playing in 28 games this season, and he averaged 6.6 minutes per game. Pippen finished the year averaging 1.6 points per game, 0.7 rebounds per game and 0.6 assists per game. He did only shoot 26.7% from three.

This feels like a good fit for Justin Pippen and the Cal basketball team. It was clear that Michigan was prioritizing freshman LJ Cason at the end of the season over Pippen, and that wasn't going to change going forward. Pippen will play more with the Golden Bears, and he should be a valuable asset down the road.