When Andrej Stojakovic joined Cal basketball instead of Kentucky, many were shocked. The son of legendary sharpshooter, Peja, was destined to make a name for himself.

After spending his first season at Stanford, the Pac-12 disbanded. Still, he managed to stay where his former school was, in the ACC. However, he joined Cal basketball and showed immediate growth.

As a result. Andrej Stojakovic made ACC tournament history by posting 37 points in a loss to his former school. His metric was the highest single-game point total in the conference tournament's history.

For a sophomore, that's an impressive feat. Not to mention, the fact that 37 points haven't been scored in a game by an ACC player in that tournament is shocking.

With guys like Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, and even Michael Jordan playing in the conference, Stojakovic is in elite territory.

Since his freshman season, just about every statistical category has increased, especially his scoring. Stojakovic was sixth in the conference in points per game. He was seventh in total points.

Despite a 6-14 conference record from Cal basketball, they have a promising bright spot in the scoring guard.

Cal basketball made ACC history, thanks to Andrej Stojakovic

History can happen in all shapes sizes, and outcomes. For Cal basketball, a loss in the conference tournament ended their season. However, Stojakovic brought everything he could've.

From perimeter scoring, navigating the pick-and-roll, as well as using his size, he got it done everywhere. Still, with the transfer portal and a record like this, many schools will call the Cal basketball standout.

After schools like Kentucky and North Carolina were finalists for Stojakovic, they could call again. Either way, the season is wrapped up, but their first season in the ACC could be a learning lesson.

Competing against teams like Duke and North Carolina shows how top-heavy the ACC is. For instance, the Blue Devils secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Meanwhile, Cal basketball had the 15th seed. Although they beat Virginia Tech in a surprising win, the loss to Stanford stings a bit more.

Either way, Stojakovic picked another great time to make a name for himself. His 37-point barrage paid homage to his father during his time in the NBA.

If he were to stay in college, there would be plenty of teams hoping to land the sharpshooter. He can help improve Cal basketball, or aim to launch a fringe contender into legitimate national championship status.