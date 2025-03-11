The college basketball season is far from over as the NCAA Tournament will get underway in a week, but it is beginning to end for some teams. Because of that, we are starting to see transfer portal departures. One player that should end up getting a lot of attention in the transfer portal is Fairleigh Dickinson transfer guard Terrence Brown. Brown has been with the Knights for two seasons, and he is reportedly planning on entering the portal as Fairleigh Dickinson lost in the semis of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Saturday.

“FDU sophomore guard Terrence Brown intends to enter the portal and transfer, source told @TheFieldOf68,” Jeff Goodman said in the post.

Terrence Brown had a huge season this year as he ended up averaging 20.6 points per game. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game. Brown started in 31 out of 32 games this season.

Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson ended up having a rough season this year as they finished 13-20 overall and 8-8 in conference play. The Knights shocked one-seed Purdue in the NCAA Tournament not too long ago, but they didn't have that same kind of magic in them this season. Brown had a huge year, and he knows that he can probably find a better team to play in the transfer portal.

With the college basketball season dwindling down and ending for a lot of teams across the country, transfer portal departures are going to become more common in the coming weeks. Teams that do make the NCAA Tournament and go on a run won't have a lot of chances to take a look at the available talent as they will have all of their focus on competing for a national championship. It is a tricky time for programs to navigate, but that's just the way it is in this era of college sports.