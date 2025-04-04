Following an early exit from the NCAA Tournament, Clemson basketball is reloading ahead of next season. The Tigers added two forwards via the transfer portal on Friday, RJ Godfrey, formerly of Georgia basketball, and Carter Welling, formerly of Utah Valley basketball.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported the news of each signing on Friday morning.

Godfrey, a 6-foot-8 junior, played in 33 games for Georgia this season. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 53.2% from the field and 61.1% from the free-throw line. He averaged 19.5 minutes of action in each contest. He spent the two seasons prior at Clemson, now he is transferring back.

Coming out of high school, Godfrey was listed as a three-star recruit according to On3 and had a 86.40 industry ranking. He was the No. 186 player nationally, the No. 49 small forward and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2022. He originally chose Clemson over programs such as Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia and Missouri.

Godfrey had high expectations to meet despite his relatively low ranking. On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw made positive comments about him in January 2022.

“Strong body. Has good hands with good footwork in the paint. An undersized post player. Gets his stuff done through work ethic. Struggled to finish at the rim at times and the lack of foot speed put him in foul trouble here. He was aggressive on the boards. Wasn't afraid to make a hustle play.”

Clemson will benefit from having Godfrey back on its team.

Welling, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, played in 32 games for Utah Valley basketball this season. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 64.6% from the free-throw line. He averaged 24.6 minutes of action in each contest.

Welling was an under-the-radar prospect when coming out of the high school ranks. He was not ranked by On3 or any of the other major recruiting services.

After its 2024-25 campaign came to an end in a rough way, Clemson basketball has work to do.