Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell is revealing his thoughts on the ACC tournament. Brownell isn't quite happy with how the tournament is managed.

“It's hard to wait around until 9:30 to play. Like, it was awful today,” Brownell said Thursday, per basketball reporter Chapel Fowler.

Brownell also had thoughts when he was informed that his team again plays at 9:30 ET Friday, against Louisville in the semi-finals.

“Fantastic. Everybody tune in on ESPN2 or whatever channel we're on,” Brownell added jokingly.

Clemson defeated SMU on Thursday night in the ACC tournament, 57-54. The Tigers managed to muster a victory despite shooting just 19 percent from three-point range.

Clemson is headed to the NCAA tournament

Clemson basketball is soaring this season under Brownell. The Tigers already have more than 20 wins this season. Clemson's signature victory was a thrilling home win over Duke.

The Tigers did get some bad news though during their ACC tournament run. Clemson guard Dillon Hunter got hurt in the team's win over SMU. It could be a serious injury.

“I don’t think it’s good. I think he probably broke his hand,” Brownell said, per Clemson Insider. “Obviously, it’s a little bit of an emotional letdown for your team when the guy’s been playing so hard, you get to this time of year, the time of year you want to play and it goes sideways.”

Clemson will need Hunter for the NCAA tournament. The Tigers are much better at getting to the basket with him on the floor. It surely doesn't look hopeful for Hunter. The Clemson basketball guard says he will do his best to be ready for March Madness.

“I am going to play it day by day and see how it feels (Friday) morning and all that,” Hunter said. “I want to be back. I want to play every game.”

Brownell has been with the program since 2010. He had his best campaign last season, leading the Tigers to an Elite Eight appearance. He's been to the NCAA tournament four times at Clemson. This will be the first time he's made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in his Clemson tenure.

Clemson and Louisville play in the tournament semi-final Friday. The other semi-final has North Carolina and Duke battling for the third time this year.