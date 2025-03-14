The Clemson basketball program is preparing for March Madness, however, they were recently dealt an unfortunate update.

“Clemson's Dillon Hunter broke his hand in yesterday's game and is out for the rest of the season, Brad Brownell told @TheFieldOf68. Dillon Hunter was averaging 5.4 points in 22.5 minutes per game this season,” Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Clemson has endured injury concerns at times this season. Still, the Tigers have enjoyed some positive moments as well. Overall, they hold a 27-5 record. No. 3 overall Clemson earned a crucial 57-54 victory against No. 6 SMU on Thursday.

However, how impactful will the Dillon Hunter injury prove to be moving forward?

Hunter, a guard, averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per outing in his third season with Clemson basketball. Although his numbers may not jump off the page, Hunter has continued to improve in each of his three college basketball seasons. Anytime a team loses a player who was averaging over 20 minutes per outing it often proves to be a difficult blow.

Nevertheless, this is a Clemson team that features confidence as March Madness gets underway. They should still have an opportunity to make a deep run. Clemson was not necessarily among the favorites heading into the season, but they have established themselves as one of the top contenders.

So what's next for Clemson basketball?

The Tigers will face a difficult task on Friday as they go head-to-head with No. 2 Louisville in the ACC Tournament. Earning an upset will certainly be a challenge, especially with Dillon Hunter out due to a broken hand. The game should still be a competitive affair, and as college sports fans know, upsets occur on a consistent basis.

Anything can happen in Friday night's game. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST as Clemson hopes to get the victory.