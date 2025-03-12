Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell revealed his true feelings on the Indiana coaching vacancy. The No. 1 Tigers enter the ACC Tournament in absolutely stellar form. The team is riding an eight-game winning streak, which includes a signature victory against now No. 1 Duke. Brownell, who has seemingly been on the hot seat several times in Death Valley, has completely rejuvenated his career over the last two seasons and is seen as a potential candidate to lead the Hoosiers next season. Current Indiana head coach Mike Woodson will be leaving Bloomington after this season ends.

In an interview ahead of the ACC Tournament, Brownell, an Evansville native, gave a full response to his name being floated for the vacancy. Clemson reporter Chapel Fowler recorded this statement.

“I’m not going to talk about potential jobs. I have a great job, and I’m 100% focused on this team and what we’ve got ahead of us and trying to do everything I can to help us win the next game…(on Indiana’s interest) You're grateful that you’re doing good things. That’s what’s going to happen if you’re doing the right thing and winning enough games. I’ve never been a self-promoter, and that’s partly because of how much I really like Clemson. I sent both daughters here and have been here 15 years, so I think this place is really a special place, and I am proud of what we built.

Clemson basketball fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Brad Brownell's comments

Brad Brownell's statement is completely warranted. The 56-year-old has been with the Tigers for a long time. Through thick and thin, he's remained loyal throughout the years with Clemson basketball. And Brownell's loyalty and the Tigers' patience with him is fully paying off now. Clemson basketball is coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The program made an incredible run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. This was the second time the Tigers have reached this stage in school history, and the first time since 1980.

Despite losing key contributors from last year's roster, the Tigers have carried on that momentum. Clemson basketball is currently 26-5 overall and a staggering 18-2 in ACC play. Brad Brownell's team is currently projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN's Bracketology. However, that seed can rise if this team makes a run in the conference tournament.

Overall, Brad Brownell's response is exactly what everyone needed to hear. He has built this program into what it is now, and it looks like the best moments have yet to come. There's no reason for Clemson basketball's head coach to leave right now, and he's fully locked in on the rest of this season. And the Tigers can still do a lot of special things in the coming weeks.