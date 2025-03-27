Colorado State head coach Ali Farokhmanesh responded to a post on Twitter that will fire up fans of the program. The Northern Iowa legend created one of the greatest moments in NCAA Tournament history with his game-sealing three against No. 1 overall seed Kansas in 2010. Now, more than a decade later, Farokhmanesh has been hired as the new head coach of the Rams after Niko Medved left Fort Collins for the Minnesota job.

The 36-year-old is one of the most respected assistant coaches in college basketball and is sure to embrace this new challenge. Farokhmanesh has also embraced the fandom that comes with being back in the spotlight. The Pullman, Washington native had a fitting response on Twitter to a post on his iconic March moment that will get Rams fans hyped.

Sorry for the delay, Rams 🐏 I wanted to make sure the long shorts were part of my contract 😉 #ProudToBe https://t.co/dA98qEz7P3 — Ali Farokhmanesh (@farokhmanesh5) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ali Farokhmanesh will look to build off a very successful season for Colorado State basketball

The Rams had a phenomenal season that ended in heartbreak. Niko Medved's team went on an eleven-game win streak that saw Colorado State basketball win the Mountain West Conference tournament and score a first-round, NCAA Tournament upset over Memphis. This red-hot squad then took on fourth-seeded Maryland in the second round. This clash was an instant classic that came down to the last possession. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Terrapins had that last possession.

Superstar freshman Derik Queen ended up hitting a buzzer beater to send Colorado State home on Sunday. That play, however, should not discredit what this group accomplished in 2025. Ali Farokhmanesh will now need to undergo a significant rebuild with this roster, as superstar Nique Clifford and several other key contributors have exhausted their eligibility. In an annually competitive Mountain West conference, the program will be hard-pressed to replicate its past season's success.

That being said, Farokhmanesh deserves time and the benefit of the doubt as he adapts to this new position. The youthful coach has the background and swagger to attract new players and propel the Rams to the next level. Farokhmanesh will have to do much of his work this offseason in the transfer portal. Therefore, if the former March Madness great can put together another competitive roster in Fort Collins in the time he has, that would be a great indication that Colorado State basketball's future is incredibly bright.