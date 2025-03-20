As Creighton basketball went against Louisville in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Blue Jays guard Jamiya Neal had a game of games.

For the first time since 2003, he posted a career-high 27 points in the win.

Also, 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and five or more assists while shooting over 60% from the field. The other player to do that? Dwyane Wade in 2003. The latter was with another Big East school in Marquette.

However, Neal pulled all the tricks out of his bag on Thursday. He torched the Cardinals with a barrage of moves. His creation off of the dribble was a true deciding factor in the game.

Neal's game is the perfect compliment to Creighton basketball as a whole. They have a plethora of catch-and-shoot players and great shooters from three.

The guard's game might be inefficient, but it comes in handy. When a player like Neal gets going, it's tough to stop. Combining that with guys who can spot up effortlessly, makes it even more difficult.

Jamiya Neal helped Creighton basketball get past Louisville

After Creighton basketball head coach Greg McDermott called out people who called them soft, the first round was anything but. The constant offensive attack, mixed with some favorable bounces helped their chances.

His career-high 27 points couldn't have come at a better time. Following Creighton's disappointing exit from the Big East tournament, Neal played in all but six minutes.

Not to mention, there was a double overtime time game that Neal played 50 minutes in. Either way, he wasn't tired and it showed.

After spending three seasons with Arizona State basketball, Neal has been one of the offensive cogs for McDermott. Even in Tempe, Neal showed that scoring potential in a fickle offensive system.

The Creighton basketball program will aim for a second-round victory on Saturday. They might hope that he'll continue to have the hot hand for as long as they are in the tournament.