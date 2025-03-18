ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The first full day of March Madness begins as Creighton faces Louisville. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Louisville prediction and pick.

Creighton was 24-10 on the year and went 15-5 in conference play, wich earned Creighton the two seed in the Big East Tournament. They would have a bye into the quarterfinals. They would first defeat DePaul and then Creighton would defeat UConn on the way to the Big East finals. Creighton would start the game strong, leading by three at the end of the first half. They would not be able to hold on though, and would fall to St. John's 82-66.

Meanwhile, was 27-7 on the year and went 18-2 in conference play. This would earn Louisville the two-seed in the ACC tournament, and a double by into the quarterfinals. They would then defeat Stanford before taking out the three-seeded Clemson by three points. They would then face Duke in the ACC finals. Louisville would lead by five at the end of the first half, but Duke would make the comeback. Duke won the game 73-62. This gave Louisville a nine-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the Creighton-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Men's March Madness Odds: Crieghton-Louisville Odds

Crieghton: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +114

Louisville: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Louisville

Time: 12:15 PM ET/ 9:15 AM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is ranked 37th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 34th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton has been solid on defense this year. They are 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting fifth in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Louisville has been wonderful at not sending opponents to the line, sitting second in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game this year. Finally, Creighton has been great inside, sitting 13th in the nation in opponent two-point field goal percentage this year.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way for Creighton this year, leading in points and rebounds this year. He comes in with 19.4 points per game while adding 8.8 rebounds per game. He also has 1.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jackson McAndrew. McAndrew comes in with 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

Steven Ashworth leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 6.8 assists per game this year while adding 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jamiya Neal. Neal is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this year.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is ranked 23rd in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 29th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Louisville has also been solid on defense this year. They are 67th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 62nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They have also done a solid job at not sending opponents to the line, sitting 34th in the nation in opponent free throw attempts per game.

Terrence Edwards Jr. leads the way for Louisville. Edwards comes into the game with 16.6 points per game while adding 4.1 rbeounds and 2.6 assists per game this year. He is joined by Chucky Hepburn, who leads the team in assists and steals per game. He comes in with 5.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game this year. Further, Hepburn has 16.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Reyne Smith has been solid for Louisville. He comes in with 13.4 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds per game this year. Finally, J'Vonne Hadley leads the team in rebounding. He has 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 12.1 points and 1.9 assists this year.

Final Creighton-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on the defensive end of the court this year. Still, Creighton has been better, sitting 5th in opponent shooting efficiency, while Louisville is 62nd. Further, Creighton has the better offense. While they are 112th in points per game but sit 37th in shooting efficiency. Louisville is 51st in the nation in points per game but is 64th in shooting efficiency. Further, both teams have shot better inside the arc. Creighton is second in the nation in two points percentage while Louisville is 19th. Still, Creighton is better defending inside. Creighton is 13th in the nation against the two, while Louisville is 74th. Take Creighton in this one.

Final Creighton-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Creighton +2.5 (-112)