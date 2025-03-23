The UConn Huskies saw their dreams of a three-peat crushed on Sunday following their heartbreaking 77-75 loss to the Florida Gators in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. It was an up and down season for UConn following their second straight national title and the departure of several key players to the NBA. Even with the loss, some felt like UConn head coach Dan Hurley still shined on the national stage, including former NCAA men's basketball coach Tom Crean who took to social media to give his thoughts on the game.

“What Dan Hurley did in winning over the last 2 March Madness Championships and with this season after Maui should be celebrated, respected and admired,” Tom Crean posted on social media. “Danny started at St. Benedicts and Wagner College. No silver spoon. No early breaks. No PR hype. A coaching pedigree w/WORK!”

This was Dan Hurley's seventh season at the helm of the UConn Huskies, and he oversaw their move from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East. In the past five seasons since they've been in the Big East, Hurley has led the UConn to the NCAA Tournament.

They won the past two national championships, but UConn's round of 32 loss to Florida is the earliest the Huskies have been eliminated since 2021-22. There doesn't seem to be much disagreement in terms of Hurley's coaching ability, but what's been called into question this season is some of his antics on and off the court.

Following UConn's round of 64 win in the NCAA Tournament against Oklahoma, Hurley blamed himself for his behavior as the reason why he felt the Huskies didn't get enough respect and acknowledgement for what they've accomplished the past few seasons.

The 2024-25 season got off on the wrong foot for UConn since the beginning of the season. The Huskies had a poor showing at the Maui Invitational, and never seemed to develop any consistent rhythm.