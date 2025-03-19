The South Region of this year's NCAA Tournament field is loaded with talented teams. The region includes the top overall seed, Auburn, as well as bluebloods such as Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan State and even Marquette.

There are also some possible Cinderellas in the South Region: 12-seed UC San Diego and 13-seed Yale are among the favorites.

Can Auburn make a Final Four run after a first-round exit a year ago? Can Tom Izzo's Michigan State team make another deep run in March like we have seen time and time again? Iowa State is also without Keshon Gilbert, making the Cyclones' path even more tricky.

All in all, there are a lot of questions, but here is a dream scenario for both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in the South Region.

Sweet 16 dream for South Region

Keep in mind that this is a dream scenario for what would be good for viewers as well as an outcome that is realistic. So, it is not Alabama State and Lipscomb facing off in the Elite Eight, sorry.

In this scenario, it is mostly chalk, except Iowa State. For what it's worth, Iowa State does trip up in the Round of 64 against Lipscomb in a stunning upset, and the absence of Keshon Gilbert hurts Iowa State.

Sweet 16 Dream Scenario: Auburn vs. Michigan, North Carolina vs. Michigan State

Do fans really want to see these matchups? Well, most likely. Yes, UC San Diego is a trendy pick, and I personally feel good about the Tritons. Moreover, Michigan won the Big Ten tournament. If the Wolverines get past the Tritons, they will advance to the Sweet 16.

Regardless, a showdown between Auburn and Michigan is a battle of bluebloods on the biggest stage with Dusty May and Bruce Pearl duking it out in May's first season in Ann Arbor. Tre Donaldson, Michigan's point guard, was on Auburn's team a year ago, making it even more of a storyline.

The other game is No. 11 North Carolina against N0.2 Michigan State. Really? North Carolina?

Yes. Did you see the Tar Heels dominate the San Diego State Aztecs in the First Four? Good guard play goes a long way in March Madness (ie Kemba Walker). Well, RJ Davis was just that in the Tar Heels' first win, and they will defeat Ole Miss and Lipscomb to get to the Sweet 16.

Many are having a hard time with the Marquette-New Mexico Round of 64 matchup. While New Mexico is my pick, it doesn't matter. Michigan State will beat either team and advance to the Sweet 16.

This time, Michigan State and North Carolina face off in a battle of two historic college basketball programs, and we can never count out Tom Izzo's teams in March.

Elite Eight Dream: Auburn vs. Michigan State

Sorry, not sorry. But, this region boils down to a chalk finish with the top two seeds facing off. North Carolina's run ends against Michigan State, and Izzo shows everybody again (as if we need another reminder) why he's one of the best coaches in the country.

Auburn finally gets past the second weekend for the first time since 2019 and advances to the Elite Eight. Unfortunately for the fans, no Cinderella comes out of this region, but things can happen. Did anybody realistically pick NC State to make the Final Four a year ago?

The South Region should be fun to watch, but it wouldn't be surprising one bit if the top two teams battled for a FInal Four spot when it's all said and done.