The Duke Blue Devils didn't trail for the final 32 minutes of their game against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night, earning a 100-93 Sweet Sixteen victory on the back of a masterful performance by Cooper Flagg, and thus continuing their march toward a National Championship that many around the country have believed would be won by the Dukies since before the 2024-25 season even began.

But just because it feels like a formality that Duke has reached the Elite Eight with the nation's best player and the most talented roster in college basketball, it doesn't mean this is an accomplishment that the program shouldn't be celebrating. Especially when you start to consider the history the Blue Devils are making in the midst of this NCAA Tournament run.

According to the official X account of the Duke men's basketball program, the Blue Devils will be making their 19th appearance in the Elite Eight since 1985, when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams, moving them solely to the top of this illustrious list. To make matters even sweeter, it's the North Carolina Tar Heels who the Dukies are moving out of a first place tie with.

For 3rd-year head coach Jon Scheyer, it's a second straight trip to the Elite Eight after the Blue Devils were bounced in the 2nd Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Scheyer also made one trip to the Elite Eight — which would go on to become a National Championship Game win — as a Blue Devils player in 2010, when as a senior, he led Duke in scoring at 18 points per game.

The Kentucky Wildcats, who have 17 Elite Eight appearances since 1985, could move into a 2nd place tie with the Tar Heels with a win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday night.

On Saturday night, Duke will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Regional Final in Newark, New Jersey. With a win, the Blue Devils would make their 14th Final Four appearance since 1985, extending their own record once again.