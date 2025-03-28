After Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg had an impressive game in the 100-93 win over Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen of the March Madness tournament on Thursday night, it garnered a bold response from head coach Jon Scheyer. The reaction isn't surprising since Flagg's performance for the Duke basketball team replicated that of Dwyane Wade in 2003 where he had at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the tourney contest.

Looking at Flagg's full numbers, he finished with 30 points on nine for 19 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, and three blocks. Comparatively, Scheyer would say after the game that it stands among “one of the best tournament performances” he has ever been a part of according to ESPN.

“That was one of the best tournament performances I've ever coached or been a part of,” Scheyer said after the game.

Duke basketball's Jon Scheyer on the mindset of Cooper Flagg

The expected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft in Flagg performed to the hype he's been receiving ever since stepping foot with the Blue Devils. What's even more impressive for Scheyer is that Flagg already is getting ready for their next matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide rather than focusing on the outing he just had.

“He just did what he was supposed to do, and he'll move on and get ready for Alabama,” Scheyer said. “I think that's the beauty of it with him. He doesn't get caught up in all that.

“What I've wanted from him is not to defer,” Scheyer continued. “I've just wanted him to fully be him, and I thought he was that. He was in his element tonight, he was hime had just a great personality, he was loose, talking, competitive, the whole thing. So yeah, he impresses me all the time.”

Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg on trusting his teammates and coaches

Concurrently, now with the Duke basketball team facing Alabama in the Elite Eight, Flagg is looking to add some hardware to his already stellar young career. While there is no doubt the physical traits are there for the 18-year-old, he also has the mental side to trusting his teammates and coaches.

“I think just playing with really good energy, trusting our game plan, trusting my teammates,” Flagg said. “They put me in some really good spots tonight. Coach, as well, put me in some really good spots. I think just making the right play and just letting the game happen.”

Subsequently, one who complimented the Blue Devils was Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd who spoke about where Duke shines the most.

“They're a team that they come down, they have a plan, they know what they want to get, and they're able to get to it consistently, which is hard to do,” Lloyd said. “We're not a bad defensive team, but they make you feel like it for long stretches today.

“They've done a really good job creating certainty, and all their young guys have gotten better,” Lloyd continued. “Their vets like [Tyrese] Proctor, Sion James — he's impressive — have gotten better. Even Pat Ngongba has gotten better over the years. They've got a lot of good pieces, and they all fit together.”

Consequently, Flagg and Duke look to beat Alabama on Saturday night.