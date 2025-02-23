Duke basketball made some program history in its 110-67 win over Illinois at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils were heavily favored going into the clash, but Saturday's game was a mismatch from the start. Head coach Jon Scheyer's team had a balanced offensive approach with seven players, including freshman superstar Cooper Flagg, reaching double digits in scoring. The No. 3 team in the country subsequently shot an incredible 55.6% from the field and 52.2% from three-point range.

Even with Duke basketball's decorated history, this performance was eye-popping. On the other hand, Illinois made some unfortunate history of its own in the blowout. ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello broke down the staggering metrics.

“Duke's 43-point margin of victory is its largest neutral-site regular-season win since the program joined the ACC in 1953-54, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Also the largest vs. a Big Ten opponent since beating Michigan by 43 in 2000. Illinois' 43-point loss is the worst in program history.”

The Blue Devils are on track to earn a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament

Duke basketball is currently 24-3 and 15-1 in ACC play. After losing two early-season non-conference games, the Blue Devils have gone 20-1 since, including picking up a signature win over Auburn. The Tigers are the current No. 1 team in the country, meaning this victory has just continued to age well.

The ACC powerhouse does not have a ranked team on its schedule remaining. But a visit to Chapel Hill on March 8 looms. The Tar Heels are currently on the bubble, so Hubert Davis' team will be desperate for a signature win in this upcoming rivalry game. This clash also occurs on Senior Day for North Carolina, which raises the stakes.

If Duke wins out for the regular season, the team will clinch its first ACC regular season championship in the Jon Scheyer era and a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. However, a loss in one of these last four games, and No. 18 Clemson, which beat the Blue Devils earlier this season, will control its destiny to win the conference. But it's hard to see this squad dropping a game anytime soon.

Cooper Flagg has more than lived up to the hype as the No. 1 incoming recruit this season and now is in prime position to win the Naismith College Player of the Year Award and be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This collection of talent has a good mixture of savvy veteran players and dynamic freshmen, resembling that title team from 2015. Still, this group is far from its sixth championship in program history.

There are plenty of juggernauts in college basketball this year, including multiple dangerous teams from the SEC. No wins should be taken for granted as Duke basketball embarks on what could be a special journey. But if the Blue Devils play more games like they did today, it's hard to imagine a team beating them in March.