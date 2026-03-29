With the Atlanta Falcons bringing in Tua Tagovailoa to the team after being let go by the Miami Dolphins, he's looking to have a fresh start under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. As Tagovailoa will compete for the Falcons' starting job, Stefanski would reveal how he and the former Dolphins star are similar in a lot of ways.

If there is one thing for sure that both defenders and naysayers of Tagovailoa can agree on, it's that he's been doubted his whole NFL career. Now entering a new team, he has the ‘chip on his shoulder' as Stefanksi said, something that he can relate to after he was fired by the Cleveland Browns.

“There's something to be said when you're fired,” Stefanski said, according to NFL.com. “I can attest to that. You want to prove people wrong. You have a chip on your shoulder. I think where I'm coming into this, where Tua's coming into this is, listen, this is not exactly how you thought it would go, but guess what, that's the reality, and how are we gonna respond? I think that's what he's made of. You look back at his career, you look back at his college career, he's responded.”

Kevin Stefanski talks about the fit with Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons

With the Falcons quarterback room also featuring Michael Penix Jr., there is no doubt going to be a competition between the left-handed signal-callers. Tagovailoa has shown promise, like when he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624 to go along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but with injuries and a regressed 2025 season, there are questions.

However, Stefanski is confident that Tagovailoa is a “good fit” in Atlanta.

“I think the football fit, the personal fit, I think he's looking for a place where he can go and compete for a starting job, and that's what we are offering to him,” Stefanski said. “He wants to do what's best for this football team. We're excited to have him.”

It remains to be seen if Tagovailoa wins the Falcons' starting gig and if he'll bounce back.