Duke basketball and Cooper Flagg fell short of their national championship goal. Flagg's future, assuming he declares for the NBA Draft, is certainly not in doubt, though. Two recent mock drafts both have Flagg going to the Utah Jazz at No. 1 overall.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN published one of the mock drafts on Tuesday. The other was published by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report on Tuesday.

Duke was defeated by Houston 70-67 in a heartbreaking Final Four loss on Saturday. The devastating defeat has clearly not changed Flagg's future predictions, though.

Anything can happen in the NBA Draft Lottery. The Utah Jazz are certainly not guaranteed to land the No. 1 overall pick. They will have a chance, though.

Cooper Flagg's basketball future

Cooper Flagg enjoyed a terrific overall season. The 18-year-old appears to be ready for the NBA. He averaged 19.2 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in 37 contests. Flagg also recorded per game averages of 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per outing.

He produced those impressive numbers in his first season at the college basketball level. Flagg would surely finish with truly elite numbers if he stayed at Duke. The expectation, though, is that Flagg will enter the draft. He has nothing left to prove in college basketball.

A number of teams have realistic chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Jazz need their next franchise superstar. Lauri Markkanen is a good player but he could use another star alongside him.

Cooper Flagg will have no shortage of high expectations heading into his NBA rookie season. Flagg also dealt with plenty of pressure in his first college campaign. Yet, he played up to expectations without question.

Perhaps he will do the same at the NBA level.