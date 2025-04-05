Cooper Flagg has been widely recognized for his accomplishments with the Duke Blue Devils this season. His achievements have now reached an historic level as he won the 2025 Wooden Award as the best player in college basketball.

Cooper Flagg joins elite company as the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award behind Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnkMbjHCSw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg is the fourth freshman to win the honor, joining Duke's Zion Williamson in 2019, Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012 and Texas' Kevin Durant in 2007.

Flagg was a highly touted high school player and he delivered an impressive performance on the Select team that helped prepare NBA superstars for the basketball competition in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He has been dominant from the start of the college season and has perhaps outperformed the hype that has been associated with his freshman season.

Flagg got the best of Auburn's Johni Broome, while Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Alabama's Mark Sears and Purdue's Braden Smith to earn the honor. Many expect the 6-foot-9 Flagg to become the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

He is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils, but the numbers only tell part of the story. Flagg has been able to lead his team all season and he clearly has the ability to help his teammates reach their peak levels on a regular basis.

Flagg returns after suffering ankle injury

The dynamic freshman scared his head coach Jon Scheyer when he suffered an ankle injury in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. He sat out the rest of Duke's games in that postseason competition, but he was razor sharp when Duke began its NCAA Tournament play.

Flagg was at his statistical best when the Blue Devils met the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament. He scored 30 points and added 6 rebounds and 7 assists in that game.

The Wooden Award has been presented at the end of every college basketball season since 1977. Zach Edey of Purdue won the award each of the past two seasons. He joined Virginia's Ralph Sampson as the only other player to win the honor twice.