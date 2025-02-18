The Duke basketball team cruised to a win over Virginia on Monday night, and star freshman Cooper Flagg had a nice game for the Blue Devils. However, there was one play that went viral on social media, and Flagg wasn't on the positive end of it. At one point in the second half, Flagg tried to dunk over Anthony Robinson, but the attempt was not successful. Flagg was stuffed at the rim, but the Blue Devils were up by 20 at this point and they easily took care of business to earn an 80-62 win.

Virginia was able to go back-and-forth with Duke for about five minutes before the Blue Devils started to pull away. The Cavaliers led 12-11 about five minutes in, and then Duke went on a 15-2 run to create some separation. Virginia did a good job not letting things completely spiral out of control in the first half, but they did go into the locker room down by 14 points.

Duke started the second half on an 8-0 run, and that put them up by 22 points. The Blue Devils continued to pour it on in the second half as they stretched the lead to as many as 27 at one point, and then they took their foot off the gas a bit. Virginia was able to make things look more respectable as they got the deficit down to 18 before the final whistle.

Aside from the unfortunate dunk attempt that Anthony Robinson blocked, Cooper Flagg played a nice game. He finished with 17 points on 8-16 shooting, but he was especially impressive on the glass for the Blue Devils as he finished with 14 rebounds.

With the win, Flagg and Duke improved to 23-3 overall on the year, and they are now 15-1 in ACC play. Next up for the Blue Devils is a rare February non-conference game as they will meet Illinois in New York City on Saturday night. Duke and Illinois will tip at 8:00 CT from Madison Square Garden, and the game will be airing on Fox.