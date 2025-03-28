Caleb Love and Arizona kept pace with the big bad Duke Blue Devils in the first half of Thursday's Sweet Sixteen showdown, tying the game at 42 with under a minute left before the break. The Wildcats should have gone into the locker room feeling good about the fight they showed against the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament's East region. But Cooper Flagg made it his mission to crush his opponent's soul.

Kon Knueppel made a 3-pointer to put Duke on top and then, right before time expired on the game clock, Flagg drilled a deep bucket of his own. Just like that, Duke went into halftime leading 48-42. The consensus All-American was fired up after the epic buzzer-beater, and so too were the countless fans who witnessed it.

“BAAAANG HE CANNOT BE STOPPED,” @HasThreeKids proclaimed. “He’s a GAH DAMN MONSTER,” @BackAtItAKen said. “Kid is unreal,” @Steveo1934 remarked. “There goes that man again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” @bigtuck33 exclaimed. “Man, this kid is annoyingly good…” @SupMarioBro commented.

Related Duke Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nate Oats reveals message to Mark Sears before record-setting Alabama Sweet 16 win
Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard watches play downcourt during the first half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Kevin Willard breaks silence on Maryland future amid departure rumors
Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) drives against Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum.
ASUN Player of the Year grabs attention with transfer portal move

The boost that Cooper Flagg gave the Blue Devils carried over into the beginning of the second half, as the ACC powerhouse built a double-digit lead over the Wildcats. Arizona is trying to claw its way back, courtesy of a sensational Caleb Love performance, but the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is intent on pushing his team into the Elite Eight. He has 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting with seven assists and six rebounds at time of print.

Cooper Flagg is leaving his stamp on March Madness

Flagg's greatness has been unquestioned following a magnificent campaign that could earn him the prestigious Wooden Award, but he has wavered in a couple of high-profile games this season. The one-of-a-kind teenager does not look rattled by the spotlight in the Prudential Center, as Duke nears a date with Alabama for the right to go to the Final Four.

He is becoming more comfortable from 3-point range (36.3 percent in 2024-25) and is willing to unload his complete arsenal in order to vanquish Arizona. The NCAA is loving this show, and it looks like it will continue through the weekend.