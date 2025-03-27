Duke basketball brings two “unicorn” talents ahead of its Sweet 16 matchup in March Madness. Cooper Flagg and incoming Blue Devils talent Cam Boozer earned that title from a five-time NBA All-Star who knows all about starring on this stage.

NBA champion forward and former UCLA Bruins star Kevin Love is a fan of both Blue Devils. He told ESPN college basketball reporter Myron Medcalf that Flagg and Boozer represent the new era of “unicorns” for the sport.

“Now, you're getting these guys that are 6-8 plus, 6-10, 7 feet tall, that are just really doing everything out there on the floor,” Love told ESPN.

Love took notice of how hard defenses have defending Flagg. But also the nation's top-ranked 2025 recruit Boozer.

“And I think it's just incredibly hard to guard and it's taking the game to an amazing place as well. Because you're seeing these guys that are unicorns out there, guys that are doing everything and refining their skills. Whereas in the past they might not have worked on these things,” Love said.

Who between Cooper Flagg, Cam Boozer did NBA all-star rave about?

Love even put on a rare scouting hat and compartmentalized how effective Boozer is. The 2016 champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers detailed what impresses him about the incoming Blue Devil from Florida.

“He'll grab the ball off the backboard, take it all the way down and, if somebody doesn't stop him from putting it in the rim, he'll pull up, he'll get to that next situation,” Love said of Boozer. “He'll work from the mid-post. He's handling the ball. He's passing the ball and getting his teammates involved.”

Boozer additionally benefits from a position-less form of roundball which “guys are able to really do everything out there on the floor. You just didn't see that when I first came into the league.”

Flagg is another beneficiary of this style of basketball. Flagg even drew praise from another past NBA champion in Kenny Smith for his game. The Duke star also fought off a wicked eye blow against Baylor to open the tournament.

Duke takes on Arizona to open the regional semifinals Thursday. The top-seeded Blue Devils are a massive 9.5-point favorite to win.