The Duke basketball team will be playing Arizona in Thursday's Sweet Sixteen matchup. Former Blue Devils forward and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum wasn't shy about sporting his alumni colors ahead of Wednesday's NBA regular season clash with the Phoenix Suns.

Tatum, who's averaging 27.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting this season as the Celtics continue as the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, was seen clad in Duke blue and white, via NBA on ESPN.

JT pulled out the Duke fit 🙌 Only fitting for March 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lrif7dbl75 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tatum played at Duke for his lone 2016-17 campaign, where he averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The Blue Devils were ACC tournament champs that year, but lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to South Carolina.

Duke basketball looks to make historic NCAA Tournament run

After being selected No. 3 overall by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum has heaped praise on another projected top pick in Cooper Flagg, per Ryan Canfield of Fox News.

“The first impression I had of Coop was just how hard he played, how he competed,” Tatum, 27, said during a recent appearance on “New Heights.”

“In high school, it’s rare to see a guy that wants to guard the other best player, trying to block every shot, rebounding. And he just plays the right way,”

Duke basketball is set to face Arizona at 9:39 PM ET on Thursday, with Flagg continuing to be the Blue Devils' X-Factor for a national championship run.

“He has a great feel for the game. He knows how to set a screen. He knows when to cut. He likes to get his teammates involved, and it’s been on full display all season and a big reason why they have a chance to win a championship,” Tatum said.

Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The freshman forward is already the projected No. 1 overall player in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he has a chance to also complete the One And Done dream of winning a national title.