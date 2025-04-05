Both Cooper Flagg and JuJu Watkins continue to make NCAA basketball headlines, as both players won their respective Wooden Awards.

For Duke basketball, Flagg had a historic season with his squad. As a freshman, he racked up multiple awards. Some of those include ACC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and becoming an All-American.

Furthermore, Flagg was recently named the AP Player of the Year earlier in the week.

On the flip side, Watkins shined in her sophomore season. Most recently, Watkins took home the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year. That achievement alone was beyond impressive, but the Wooden Award makes things even sweeter.

The Blue Devils will prepare for the Final Four against Houston on Saturday. Meanwhile, USC women's basketball was eliminated after Watkins tore her ACL.

They were eventually eliminated by UConn, showing how valuable the sophomore guard was, and is to her team.

We will update this story with more details.