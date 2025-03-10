The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team has lost just once since December, won the ACC regular season and is a virtual lock for a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their double-digit win over the arch-rival North Carolina Tar Heels to close the regular season on Saturday was the icing on the cake, and one Duke fan in particular was loving it.

Kelly Flagg, mother of prized freshman and presumptive No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Cooper Flagg, went viral for her reaction to her son's highlight reel dunk.

She later took to Facebook to issue an apology for her over-the-top reaction.

“I appreciate all of you who have supported us all season long, especially last night after my call for bail money,” she wrote. “I also want to apologize to anyone who was offended by my language that was caught in a celebratory moment. I do realize it wasn't my best look. However, if you actually know me and are a real friend of mine you weren't shocked.”

The elder Flagg went on to take a shot at North Carolina fans, who she accused of being crude and “classless.”

“It was a very intense situation we were put into and we were taken aback by the crudeness of the UNC fans as we made our way into the arena,” she continued. “They continued to harass us with much worse being spewed in our direction as well as our 18 year old son and his teammates throughout the entirety of the game. The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid and also a big F-you to the entire Carolina fan base for being such classless a-holes. If you are a UNC fan and didn't like it… tough! Better luck next time! Go Duke.”

Cooper Flagg and Duke men's basketball will enter the NCAA Tournament as a title favorite

Duke enters ACC Tournament week as the betting favorite to win the National Championship, per FanDuel (+330). That is, of course, thanks in large part to Flagg, who is the current leader for KenPom player of the year.

Flagg leads the Blue Devils in just about every major statistical per-game category, including points (19.4), rebounds (7.6), assists (4.2), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.3). He's also shooting 38% from three and 83% from the line.

Led by Flagg, fellow freshman Kon Knueppel and junior Tyrese Proctor, Duke ran through a bad ACC, finishing 19-1 and winning 17 of those games by double digits. Their three total losses have come by a combined 14 points and only one has come since Thanksgiving.

The Blue Devils are a lock for a 1 seed and have an outside shot at the No. 1 overall seed (Auburn probably needs to lose its first game in the SEC Tournament). Duke basketball is positioning itself for its first National Championship since 2015.