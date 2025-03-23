The Duke basketball team is certainly the team to beat in the NCAA Tournament. Rising March Madness star Cooper Flagg erupted in his first slice of action, recording 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Flagg has been the glue for this Duke team all season, and many have wondered how he got here. The All-American freshman has provided the answer to how he and head coach Jon Scheyer united.

“He comes from not telling me what I want to hear,” Flagg said, per Josh Graham on X, formerly Twitter.

Duke looks to be untouchable at the moment, but it's still a wonder of how it landed one of college basketball's biggest names.

What's next for Duke basketball and Cooper Flagg

Duke basketball is set to face Baylor on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET. After a huge blowout against Mount St. Mary's in Round 1, it'll be interesting to see what Flagg and the Blue Devils have in store for Sunday. Baylor, who has shown its physicality will be a tough out in Round 2.

That said, Flagg believes that the coach that he chose while coming out of high school will continue to lead him in the right direction.

“Some of the things that I was looking for in a coach that wasn't just going to tell me what I wanted to hear,” Flagg said.

“No definitely not,” Flagg said. “My parents and my AAU coach they definitely wouldn't let me get too full of myself. I think that's what I look for in a coach. Tough love and honesty.”

“I think it just comes from that,” Flagg continued. “He watched a lot of my games, and we would talk after some of them. Telling me what he (Scheyer) saw, rather than what I wanted to hear.”

Duke basketball will continue its journey to the national championship on Sunday.