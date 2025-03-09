Cooper Flagg was dominant throughout Saturday's matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels.

In 29 minutes of action, Flagg finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. He shot 6-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. He played a key role in helping the No. 2 Blue Devils take down the Tar Heels 82-69.

This game, taking place at Chapel Hill, marked Flagg's first game at the Tar Heels' arena. Safe to say he impressed the opposing crowd with his talent as one of the best freshmen in college basketball.

What's next for Cooper Flagg, Duke

With Saturday's win, Cooper Flagg and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils end the regular season on a strong note.

Duke concludes with a 28-3 overall record, finishing ACC play with a 19-1 display that involves an eight-game win streak. They produce 83.5 points on 49.1% shooting from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 22.1 points per game.

Flagg finishes the regular season with 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks. Kon Knueppel follows suit with 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, Tyrese Proctor puts up 12 points and 3.2 rebounds, while Sion James provides 8.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

With No. 1 Auburn losing to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday, Duke wins the ACC regular season title. As a result, they clinch the top seed in the ACC tournament. It will take place on March 11 and end on March 15, with the Blue Devils having a double bye to the quarterfinals on March 13.