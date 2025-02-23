Duke basketball's freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has turned a lot of heads this year. One of them is Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who saw Flagg up close on Saturday. Duke basketball routed Illinois, 110-67.

Flagg erupted for 16 points in the blowout victory for the Blue Devils. It was the freshman's first performance at Madison Square Garden.

“I hope he stays in school. I mean, if I’m the NCAA or the ACC, I’m figuring out an NIL deal to keep that dude in school, because he’s everything that’s right about our game,” Underwood said about Flagg, per the Associated Press.

Flagg looked every bit an NBA player in the victory. The Duke star had dozens of NBA scouts watching his every move on the floor, and it just seemed to inspire him even more.

Underwood though is in awe of what Flagg can do at the college level.

“He’s 18. He’s just an 18-year-old kid. Go have fun. Chase a girl. I mean, just enjoy the opportunity,” Underwood added. “I get the whole thing. That’s slotted, he’s going to make what he is. And I’m speaking just completely randomly. I don’t know the kid or the family. But, gosh darn, man, I’m excited about college basketball.”

Duke basketball improves to 24-3 with the victory.

Duke is looking to lock in a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament

Flagg is leading Duke this season in virtually every statistical category. The fabulous freshman is pouring in 19.5 points per game, and grabbing 7.7 rebounds a contest. He's surely to be considered the best player in college basketball this season.

Duke is fighting for a no. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, due to their core of freshmen. Flagg is joined by big man Khaman Maluach and guard Kon Knueppel on the floor, to great success. The Blue Devils are an astonishing 15-1 in the ACC this year.

Underwood hopes that Flagg listens to his plea.

“Somebody threw out some story about it. I hope he stays. Man, he’d be great. He could probably make more here than he could in the NBA. He’s also got really good people around him, and that helps,” Underwood added.

Flagg has had some big time performances this year, including a 40-point effort against Notre Dame. The Duke star loved playing in Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's the home of the NBA's New York Knicks. Knicks fans were probably impressed by what they saw from Flagg.

“I thought it was an incredible atmosphere,” Flagg said. “Just loved the energy. Saw so much blue in the crowd.”

Duke next plays Miami on Tuesday.