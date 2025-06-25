The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, and Cooper Flagg is highly expected to be the first pick overall to the Dallas Mavericks. Leading up to the big night, the 6-foot-9 forward revealed the one word he uses to describe his play style.

In a sit-down interview with basketball reporter Andy Katz, Flagg claims that his game is “versatile.” The 18-year-old forward goes on to explain exactly what that means, and also reveals how proud he is to be one of the few individuals from the state of Maine to be selected by an NBA team in the draft.

“I would say it's pretty versatile. The biggest thing I was always proud of myself for was making a lot of different winning plays all around the court and doing a ton of different things to impact winning. Give my team the best chance possible. So, I'd just say, it's my versatility on both ends of the ball.”

The #NBADraft is a dream come true for Maine native Cooper Flagg 🙌@TheAndyKatz caught up with the projected No. 1 pick ahead of draft night! pic.twitter.com/KIXBJCGAqm — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The state of Maine is clearly proud of Cooper Flagg as he prepares for his pro career. Leading up to the NBA Draft, Maine Governor Janet Mills declared June 25 as “Cooper Flagg Day.” He's slated to be just the second individual born in Maine to be drafted to the NBA. The other is Jeff Turner, who was picked in the 1984 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets.

There is a reason why Flagg is deemed the top prospect in this year's draft class. He's a terrific all-around player who can score from essentially anywhere. He is extremely athletic, lengthy, and capable of playing defense at the perimeter and interior.

Cooper Flagg showcased his skills during a one-year stint with the Duke Blue Devils, where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc. That's the kind of production the Mavericks are going to love having for years to come.