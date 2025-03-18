Former Duke legend Jay Bilas had high remarks on current Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg.

Bilas appeared as a special guest on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. He says while Grant Hill is still the best Duke player in his mind, Flagg is the best Duke freshman.

“I think he’s the best and most complete freshman Duke has ever had. He’ll be the #1 pick. He’s special and he’s got an aptitude for the game that you don’t see very often. His competitive character is a lot like Christian Laettner frankly. He processes the game on a different level than most players,” Bilas said at the 0:05 mark.

“He’s super skilled, super athletic, long, he’s got all the measurable, but it’s the head and heart that sets him apart. I think Grant Hill is the best player Duke has ever had, and that’s saying something. It’s hard to sometimes measure because these one and done guys don’t stay very long, but as a freshman, Duke has not had anybody this good.”

What lies ahead for Cooper Flagg, Duke

Definitely noteworthy for Jay Bilas to give Cooper Flagg the head-to-head comparison with Grant Hill. Nonetheless, Flagg has left his mark on the Duke Blue Devils as one of the best stars in program history.

In the meantime, he recovers from an ankle injury that sidelined him from the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils still went on to win the conference championship, but they will need Flagg's services to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game after 32 appearances. He is shooting 48.8% from the field, including 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The 1-seed Blue Devils will begin their journey on March 21 at 2:50 p.m. ET. They face the winner of the First Four matchup between 16-seeds Mount St. Mary's and American, whose game will commence on March 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET.