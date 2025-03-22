There was some debate as to if Duke basketball should play Cooper Flagg in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, following his ankle sprain in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, but head coach Jon Scheyer ultimately allowed the consensus All-American to make his March Madness debut versus No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's.

Flagg was afforded the opportunity to get his legs under him after the week layoff, and unfortunately for them, the Mountaineers were the perfect warm-up opponent. The expected No. 1 pick in June's NBA Draft played only 22 minutes in the 93-49 victory, but he made them count.

The Wooden Award favorite scored 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Even more important than the box score, though, was how Flagg looked moving on the court. He did not appear to be restricted, cutting to the basket with ease and making buckets through contact while showing no hesitation.

Cooper Flagg put up 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in his March Madness debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/005lE9DMi5 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Duke basketball needs Cooper Flagg if it is going to reach the top in 2025

A huge disparity in talent is bound to breed confidence, but this was still a highly encouraging injury return game for the sensational freshman. While the training staff will likely monitor his ankle for swelling on Saturday, fans should expect to see Flagg fully unleashed for a Round of 32 meeting against No. 9 seed Baylor on Sunday.

Duke's status as a national title contender probably hinges on its top player staying healthy for the duration of the NCAA Tournament, but the No. 1 seed in the East Region flashes plenty of talent aside from just the highly praised teenager. Tyrese Proctor scored a game-high 19 points and made six 3-pointers in the lopsided win, and 7-foot-2 center Khaman Maluach added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Duke collectively shot 50.0 percent from the field and displayed its elite defense.

Not much can be gleaned in a non-competitive contest such as this one, but at the very least, the Blue Devils will celebrate a positive, seemingly setback-free outing for Cooper Flagg. He is the biggest name in a field loaded with high-end talent, and this was a nice way to begin what he and the Cameron Crazies hope is a March Madness to remember.