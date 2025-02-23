Duke basketball associate head coach Jai Lucas is being linked to Miami's head coach vacancy. The Hurricanes, who have been a formidable opponent in the ACC Conference over the years, saw their longtime leader, Jim Larranaga, step down earlier this season. The program is going through a tumultuous year, with a current record of 6-21 and 2-14 in the conference.

While Lucas leaving would be a huge loss to the Blue Devils' program, head coach Jon Scheyer gave a classy response to these rumors.

“Absolutely, he's (Lucas) a head coach, so there's no question about it. It's part of why I hired him. The job he's done for us has been incredible. Any report or anything that's out there, I'm just getting wind of it now. We'll cross that bridge and figure it out.”

Jai Lucas has been a massive part of Duke's success over the years

According to ESPN, Lucas has not received a formal job offer and is not expected to leave Durham anytime during the season. The Houston, Texas native has been around the sport of basketball his entire life. The son of former No. 1 overall John Lucas II, Jai played college basketball at the University of Florida and the University of Texas. He then had a three-year professional career before becoming a coach.

Between 2016 and 2023, Lucas was an assistant at Florida, Texas, and then Duke. In Jon Scheyer's second year leading the program, he promoted the seven-year assistant to associate head coach.

Lucas is renowned for his recruiting ability and is a huge reason why the Blue Devils have fielded top recruiting classes in the post-Coach K era. Even if he were to leave this offseason, Jai's impact on the program's future would be instrumental, as he is largely credited with recruiting the Boozer twins for the 2025 class.

Overall, losing Jai Lucas would be a blow to Duke basketball, especially to an ACC rival. But having assistant coaches being hired by other major programs is a positive reflection on the Blue Devils' success. Jon Scheyer is in his third year as head coach. And this program is getting better each year under the former point guard.

Duke basketball is 24-3 overall and 15-1 in ACC play. This year's team is in prime position to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and contend for a national title. The Blue Devils are exactly where they're supposed to be in the college basketball hierarchy. On the other hand, the Hurricanes need a significant rebuild, just two years after making their first Final Four ever.