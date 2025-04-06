Jon Scheyer suffered heartbreak in the Duke Blue Devils' loss to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils possessed a 58-45 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the second half, controlling the momentum on both sides of the ball. They looked to be on pace to return to the national championship game.

Then the collapse happened. Duke went 1-of-9 from the field for the remainder of regulation and committed five turnovers, giving up a 25-9 run as they lost 70-67 to the Cougars.

Scheyer reflected on the season-ending loss after the game. He only had five words to describe his emotions on what went wrong for his squad.

“I didn't help them enough,” Scheyer said.

What's next for Jon Scheyer, Duke

It marks a brutal exit from the Final Four for Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils, especially after an excellent regular season and a solid tournament run.

Only two players scored in double-digits for the Blue Devils in the loss. Cooper Flagg led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Kon Knueppel came next with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Duke ended the regular season with a 35-4 record, having went 19-1 in ACC Play. They averaged 83.7 points on 49.6% shooting overall, including 38.6% from three. As a result, they blew out opponents by a margin of 21.1 points per game.

Scheyer has displayed significant progress since becoming the team's head coach in 2022. Each year has seen them improve in the NCAA Tournament. From the second round in 2023 to the Elite Eight in 2024 to the Final Four this year, he showed that they continue to get better under his watch. What's next for them now is to be in the national championship game, an expectation that will be on their minds next season.

The Blue Devils enter the offseason with several questions. The biggest one will revolve around Flagg, whether he stays next season or declares for the NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the ACC powerhouse will be active throughout the summer.