Duke basketball cruised to a 100-65 victory over Florida State on Saturday. The game included one big injury scare during the first half for the Blue Devils. Duke's superstar freshman Cooper Flagg took a hard foul and was poked in the eye, forcing him to leave the game. Thankfully he was able to return, but not before stressing out his coaches, teammates, and fans.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer opened up about his feelings on the injury scare after the game.

“As a basketball player, you don't think about injuring your eye,” Scheyer said via ESPN. “That doesn't cross your mind. I'd never seen him look scared. I thought he was scared at first, rightfully so, because you don't know how serious or permanent. … I was really nervous about him.”

Flagg sat out for more than 11 minutes to end the first half. During that team, he was evaluated by the team's eye doctor. Flagg was able to get back on the court for the first 12 minutes of the second half. He finished the game with 16 points.

“He had some vision issues in the first half and tested it out and he said he was good to go, and he was,” Scheyer said. ” … He's so tough. His mom is yelling at him to rebound and defend if he's going back in the game, so I didn't have to say a whole lot.”

Flagg was not made available for a media interview with reporters after the game.

Teammates praise Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg for playing through injury against Florida State

Duke players regularly see Cooper Flagg show off his toughness. Saturday's injury scare is just another example.

Flagg's teammates praised him for re-entering the game after suffering a brutal foul in the first half.

“He was beat up and scratched up,” teammate Sion James said. “Cooper is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with. I trusted that if he was all right, he'd be back. He was back and better than ever.”

It is fair to say that Flagg has earned the respect of his teammates.

“That's not the craziest thing we've seen him do all year,” James said. “We've seen him do crazier things. That's what makes him who he is.”

It seems as if Cooper Flagg is just fine and will continue dominating college basketball this season as Duke looks to win a national title.