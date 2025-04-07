The Duke Blue Devils will be busy in the 2025 offseason. When it comes to the unknown futures of Cooper Flagg among several key players, they are prepared to utilize their NIL funding, which they seem to have a lot to offer.

The Blue Devils suffered an exit in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing 70-67 to the Houston Cougars on Saturday. Going into the offseason, they will have $8 to $10 million available in NIL for the 2025-26 roster, according to On3 insider Pete Nakos.

“One source described the NIL war chest as “unlimited,”” Nakos reported.

How Cooper Flagg, Duke performed throughout season

Even if Duke has the means to adjust their entire roster every season, it doesn't change the fact that they ended the 2024-25 season in heartbreaking fashion.

Having a talented roster with Cooper Flagg leading the way, the Blue Devils showcased themselves as one of the best teams in the country. At their peak, they deserved recognition in the conversation as national championship contenders. However, Houston put an end to that dream in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke finished with a 35-4 overall record, having gone 19-1 in ACC Play. They averaged 83.2 points on 49.3% shooting from the field, including 38.6% from beyond the arc. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 20.5 points per game.

Flagg led the way with numbers of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He had shooting splits of 48.1% overall and 38.5% from downtown. Kon Knueppel came next with 14.4 points and four rebounds, Tyrese Proctor had 12.4 points and three rebounds, while Khaman Maluach provided 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Whether Flagg and several key players return to the Blue Devils for next season remains to be seen. However, it doesn't mean that Duke will let that stop them from continuing to compete for championships, whether it's in their conference or the NCAA Tournament.