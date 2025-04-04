The Duke Blue Devils are set to take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday in a prime-time Final Four matchup with Cooper Flagg leading the way. However, there are some concerns with Maliq Brown, who is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the big game. On Friday, the basketball program received a crucial update regarding his playing status.

Although he is not 100%, the Duke forward claims that he's ready for a bigger role in Saturday's contest after not playing much in the Blue Devils' 85-65 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Brown is attempting to bounce back from a second shoulder dislocation.

“Duke reserve forward Maliq Brown said he's ready for a bigger role in the Final Four this weekend after a shoulder injury significantly cut his playing time in the Blue Devils' games last weekend.”

Brown had a full week of practice with his teammates, as he's had more live reps with the medical staff. The Duke forward believes he's ready for a bigger role once again, which could be the difference for his team against Houston.

“So I would definitely say it's a different perspective [from last week],” Brown told ESPN. “I'm not sure of my percentage, but to be honest, I feel good, compared to last week I feel better.”

The 21-year-old forward averaged just over 15 minutes of playing time this season for Duke. However, that number is seemingly deflated due to the list of injuries he's suffered throughout the regular season. When healthy, Brown has served as a strong defensive piece, as he's capable of defending the rim and perimeter.

He hasn't brought much to the table offensively, but his role as a defender has helped Duke all year long. His biggest strength is generating steals, as he's averaged 1.2 steals per game this season. Brown transferred from Syracuse last offseason and in his final year with the Orange, he led the nation in steals, averaging 2.2 per game in the 2023 season.