As Duke basketball secured the ACC championship without Cooper Flagg, they look even scarier. Many thought they wouldn't be the favorite over a team like Florida. However, those skeptics are mistaken.

A report by ESPN confirms that the Blue Devils are the narrow favorite to win the 2025 NCAA tournament over Florida. While the latter won the SEC championship, their journey to the Final Four or even the National Championship game could be met with roadblocks.

For instance, St. John's, Texas Tech, and Maryland highlight the West division of the bracket. Eventually, the Gators will have to duke it out with one of those teams for a Final Four spot.

On the flip side, Duke basketball has one of the easier paths to the Final Four. The toughest team they could play from a rankings standpoint would be Arizona (#4) in the Sweet 16. After that point, it would be a toss-up for who the Blue Devils would play.

Still, there are some concerns about Flagg's NCAA tournament debut after suffering an ankle injury. While head coach Jon Scheyer seems optimistic about the injury, losing your top player isn't ideal.

However, they have other weapons. For instance, Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel was given a Klay Thompson comparison heading into the tournament.

He was the ACC tournament MVP. Knueppel highlights the depth that the Blue Devils have, signaling the main reason they could win it all.

Is it possible for Duke basketball to win the NCAA tournament?

Their path in the NCAA tournament is one of the easiest in the country for a No. 1 seed. However, Flagg's injury does loom large. Although he's a fantastic offensive player, he's almost better defensively.

At 6'9, he presents an interesting size for the college game. Flagg is quick enough to compete against forwards like Johni Broome of Auburn. Simultaneously, he is big enough to physically impose his will on smaller guards and forwards.

It is a mismatch nightmare for opponents. Plus, Scheyer has proven to be one of the top young coaches in all of college basketball. As a former Duke basketball alum, he understands what it takes to go all the way.

At the end of the day, the beauty of March Madness is that there is indeed madness. An upset can happen at any moment in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils will look to avoid being on the wrong side of history. Luckily, their depth and coaching can help them make a deep run and even hoist the national championship.