The Duke basketball 2024 recruiting class was already loaded as they had the top player in the class, Cooper Flagg, along with two other five-star prospects. The Blue Devils are having a great season on the court, and they are getting strong off the court as well. Duke got another huge boost for their 2024 class on Wednesday as 7'2″ center Khaman Maluach committed to the Blue Devils.

Duke basketball is going to be scary good for the foreseeable future. This 2024 class was going to be the best in the nation regardless, and then they went and added Khaman Maluach to really solidify the class as the best of the best.

“BREAKING: NBA Academy Africa's Khaman Maluach, a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has committed to Duke, he told ESPN,” Jonathan Givony said in a tweet.

When Coach K left the Duke basketball program, there was some concern that whoever took over wouldn't be able to maintain the greatness that the Blue Devils had consistently achieved. With a recruiting class like this, Jon Scheyer is showing that he can get the job done now and in the future.

“Duke is home; that's where I belong.” Maluach said, according to an article from ESPN. “This was the hardest decision I've ever made. I felt like I could succeed anywhere, but I was most comfortable going to Duke. All the schools that were recruiting me are big-time programs, but in terms of my development and the relationships I built with the coaches, they were the best.”

Maluach currently attends NBA Academy Africa and lives in South Africa. He does not have a rating on 247 Sports, but he would be a five-star recruit as he is a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. At 7'2″, he is going to be an incredibly difficult matchup for anyone at the college level, and he has great athleticism. He is going to make an immediate impact at Duke.

“The NBA Academy has played a big role in my development,” Maluach said. “They made me realize my potential, how good I can be and how great I am going to be. They developed my body and the mental side, on and off the court. I built bonds with coaches, players and staff. It's a long list of people from different countries in Africa, that are also trying to put Africa on the map. I want to be remembered as somebody who gave his best. Who represented Africa, my country, my family and the NBA Academy too.”

This 2024 recruiting class is going to be special for Duke. The Blue Devils are already loaded with talent, and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down.