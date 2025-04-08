Alijah Martin may have won the national championship with the Florida Gators after beating the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. But that doesn't mean he doesn't remember his roots with the FAU Owls.

Martin spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Owls, building his way up the ranks until becoming a star in the rotation. He played a major role in the team's historic 2022-23 campaign where they went 35-4, making their first-ever Final Four appearance. Though it ended in a 72-71 heartbreaker against San Diego State, Martin nearly willed them to the championship game with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Making one more NCAA Tournament appearance with FAU in 2024, Martin entered the transfer portal that offseason as he joined the Gators for his last year of eligibility. Turns out he made the right choice, being a consistent contributor in Florida's starting five en route to the national championship.

With the win over Houston on Monday night, Martin became the first former FAU player to win the national title. Grateful for his beginnings, he adhered to a request from an alum to do a signature hand sign that fans are familiar with.

“It’s in my veins, baby,” Martin said.

What's next for Alijah Martin after FAU, Florida

Alijah Martin's collegiate career officially comes to a close, ending a remarkable story that saw him become a star with the FAU Owls to playing a key role in the Florida Gators' national championship.

Martin finished the 2024-25 season with numbers of 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game after 37 appearances. He shot 45.8% from the field, including 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Throughout the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Martin remained a consistent threat on both sides of the ball. He produced 13.8 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assists in the Gators' six games.

The next chapter now awaits for Martin. Similar to past years, he may likely declare for the 2025 NBA Draft as he would garner attention from multiple teams with his defense and athletic ability. Nonetheless, the history he made with FAU and Florida will forever be in the memories of college basketball fans.