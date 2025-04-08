Alijah Martin and the Florida Gators achieved glory after beating the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

In 34 minutes of action, Martin finished with seven points and one rebound. He shot 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, as the Cougars' defense frustrated him and the Gators all night.

However, he and Florida persevered through adversity. Even though he was off with his shooting, Martin stepped up with two crucial free throws with 46 seconds left in the contest. It turns out he scored two of the last three points inside the final minute to help his team make history.

Martin reflected on the win after the game. He noted that despite the deficit the team faced in the second half, they showed no surrender as they fought back.

“We didn't blink. We showed up at every moment in the game,” Martin said.

“We didn't blink. We showed up at every moment in the game” 😤 Gator. Champ. Alijah Martin speaks on his journey to the top with @TheAndyKatz 🏆 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xZTrug8apK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Alijah Martin, Florida

Alijah Martin made sure to end his collegiate career on a high note by winning the national championship with the Florida Gators. He also achieved a huge feat in becoming the first former FAU player to win the national title.

The Gators won their third championship in program history, their first since the two titles they won in 2006 and 2007. It caps off a brilliant season from head coach Todd Golden and the entire roster, who have shown that they are here to stay as a powerhouse and national contender.

Florida finished the 2024-25 season with a 36-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They averaged 85.3 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.8% from beyond the arc. As a result, they took down opponents by a solid margin of 15.5 points per game.

The Gators will enter the offseason with plenty of change to come, as Martin and Walter Clayton Jr. among others may depart for the NBA Draft or the transfer portal. Nonetheless, they will be ready to defend their title ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.